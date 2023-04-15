Home page politics

Russia is apparently getting better and better at disrupting drones deployed by Ukraine. The manufacturer of the devices is from China.

Munich/Donbass – The Ukrainian general staff regularly shares videos of drones dropping explosive devices from the sky into the trenches of Russian soldiers and mercenaries. Or how the flying devices are used to set fire to stranded T-72 tanks with the same tactic.

War in Ukraine: Kiev’s army fears for drone advantage

So far, the use of the smaller versions of the unmanned aerial vehicles for the defenders in the Ukraine war was considered to be particularly effective in discovering Russian positions and better coordinating their artillery fire.

But: according to a report, Ukrainian soldiers from the Donbass front in Bakhmut describe growing problems with the military use of drones. According to this, the Russians would be better and better at jamming them with transmitters and clearly narrowing their radius.

Serving military reconnaissance: Ukrainian soldiers use various drones in defense against the Russian invasion. © IMAGO/Ashley Chan

War in Ukraine: Russian army wants to use drones to detect western tanks

The British reports Guardians. According to this, Ukrainian drone pilots from Bakhmut would complain that the reconnaissance drones used were of little use. The range has shrunk to a tenth and more. The devices may soon no longer be of any use, while the Russian army apparently plans to use small drones to detect supplied western main battle tanks such as the Leopard 2.

On the Ukrainian side, it is about Mavic 3T quadcopters, which are equipped with infrared sensors and zoom lenses. These will be like that Mirror writes, partly provided by private sponsors such as the Ukrainian Monobank or the influencer Igor Latschenkow.

Ukrainian army drones: range decreases in Bakhmut

Striking: The manufacturer DJI comes from China, which recently underlined its political solidarity with Russia. Whether there is a connection with the Russian jamming devices mentioned is currently pure speculation. According to the Ukrainian soldiers who Guardians quoted, the range of the DJI drones in Bakhmut is now only 500 meters, in Mykolaiv, on the other hand, it used to be possible to fly 15 kilometers.

However, the report says that their own troops are also taking more and more drones out of the sky because the Ukrainians and the Russians cannot be distinguished from afar. Drones have played a key role in the war for months.

Drone war in Ukraine: Will the Russian army shoot down the Bayraktar TB2?

Last had the Russian army claims shot down 100 Bayraktar TB2 drones to have that Ukraine got from Turkey. Experts questioned this, pointing out that so many drones from Turkey had not even been delivered to Kiev. which cannot be independently verified. Nor does China’s role as a supporter of Russia and a producer of drones for Ukraine. At the front, their effect is apparently increasingly fizzled out. (pm)