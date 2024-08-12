“This Ukrainian initiative makes third-party dialogue more difficult and less effective and weakens the Sherpas’ work to reduce tensions”

“Military action outside its borders is a reaction by Ukraine to the Russian invasion which I believe has, from the Ukrainian point of view, the aim of placing itself in a position of greater advantage when the conflict suggests to Putin to start negotiations for a ceasefire. But as far as we are concerned, we cannot help but stigmatize the use of means and weapons of the Atlantic Alliance to offend another State on its territory”. With these words Raffaele Speranzondeputy group leader in the Senate of Brothers of Italy, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the advance of Ukrainian troops into Russian territory. “The weapons that Italy has given to Ukraine are short-range anti-missile means and the purpose of these war instruments is to have a defensive function. Italy is not at war with Russia and the Italian weapons given to Kiev will continue to be used only for defensive purposes and not offensive ones”.

Asked whether Ukrainian attacks in Russia could prolong the war, Speranzon replied: “The conflict so far has been unpredictable with various phases that have alternated. Perhaps for the Ukrainians these attacks could also bring peace closer because if Russia occupies armed forces to defend its territory it has less chance of occupying Ukrainian territory. Certainly, however, This Ukrainian initiative makes third-party dialogue more difficult and less effective and weakens the Sherpas’ work to reduce tensions. We reiterate that it is unacceptable for a state to invade its neighbor: this applies to Russia and also applies in this case to Ukraine. The work of the Italian government, and I hope also of the European Union, must be aimed at putting an end to the invasion by Putin’s troops in Ukraine and remains that of restoring the rules of international law as soon as possible, certainly not to see an increasingly bitter conflict spreading into Russian territory”, concludes the deputy group leader in the Senate of Fratelli d’Italia.