A family wiped out by Russia’s attack on Lviv. Another bloody day in Ukraine has the names and faces of the Bazylevych family, which becomes the symbol of the endless barbarity of the war. The family of 5 people, parents and 3 daughters, no longer exists. Only the father, Yaroslav, survived the last missile attack that hit the city in western Ukraine. His wife Yevhenia, 43, lost her life with 3 daughters: Yaryna, 21, Daryna, 18 and Emilia, 7.

Mother and daughters sought refuge on the stairs of the building where they lived. Yaroslav was saved because he went back home to get water to take to his wife and daughters, whom he had sent to the place he thought was safest.

Ukrainian media, on yet another dramatic day, give ample space to the Bazylevych family. Andriy Sadovyi, mayor of Lviv, remembered the victims, emphasizing that the eldest daughter, Yaryna, had collaborated on the project ‘Lviv – European Youth Capital 2025’.

Daryna, the second daughter, was a student of Ukrainian culture at the Catholic University in Lviv and had just started her second year courses. Mother Yevhenia, with her two eldest daughters, was part of the scout movementwhich pay homage to a “creative, intelligent, positive” person.

The words, now heartbreaking, that Daryna used in her letter sent to the university to begin her studies are bouncing around Telegram channels: “My parents are the strongest pillars of my life, they help me overcome every obstacle”. “We mourn an irreparable loss, there are no words to describe the pain. We pray for the souls of the innocent victims, we pray for Yaroslav, the father”, the university’s message.

“It is important that the world sees this terror and reacts to everything that Russia is doing against our people and our country,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.