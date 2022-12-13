The Kyiv authorities did not provide evidence of the use of Iranian drones by the Russian Federation during a special operation in Ukraine. This was reported by the Iranian Defense Ministry on Monday, December 12.

According to news agency IRNA, a technical meeting of Ukrainian and Iranian experts took place. The Russian Federation and Iran have long been cooperating in the military sphere, but the countries have not interacted on the issue of drones in the Ukrainian conflict.

The Washington Post reported on October 16 that Iran, according to a deal between the countries, will allegedly supply Russia with a shipment of weapons, which will include Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drone shipments. According to the American media, the batch should include dozens of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-136 devices, which is called a kamikaze drone. Such UAVs are capable of hitting targets at a distance of over 2,000 km.

Later, the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, called fake reports about Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine. He added that the actions of Western delegations to investigate drones set a dangerous precedent for the work of the UN.

On November 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said that Tehran had not received evidence from Kyiv of the use of drones produced in the Islamic Republic.

On November 17, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that the accusations made by Western countries about the supply of Iranian drones to Russia are unfounded. With such statements, Western states are trying to justify their own illegal arms supplies to the Kyiv regime, he added.

Prior to this, on November 5, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Tehran supplied drones to Russia a few months before the start of the special operation. He added that the information about the deliveries of Iranian ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation is not true.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

