From: Florian Naumann

Will Ukraine find its way into the EU? Latvian foreign policy expert Sandra Kalniete hopes so – but sees massive challenges ahead. For both sides.

Strasbourg – Ukraine is now a candidate for EU membership – but the road to Brussels is still a long one. At least that is what the Latvian European politician, former foreign minister and ex-EU commissioner Sandra Kalniete says in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. She has the EU-accession of her own country in 2004. Now, beyond the war in Ukraine, she sees two or three “very complicated” problems. For Ukraine. But also for the EU itself.

Ukraine accession: EU must reform itself, tough resistance threatens

“We all know about the war – but there are still many problems that need to be solved,” said Kalniete during a conversation on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. On the Ukraine side, reforms are overdue – for example in the area of ​​corruption. “Defeating corruption can take a generation; I know that from my own life experience,” explained Kalniete. But there are equally big tasks on the EU side too.

EU Council President Charles Michel (left) and Volodymyr Selenskyj at the G7 summit in Italy. © IMAGO/Pool /Ukrainian Presidentia

The European institutions urgently need reform, warned the conservative MEP: “We must move from the principle of unanimity to majority decisions.” But there is strong resistance to this. “I cannot even convince the government in Latvia that this is the only solution,” said Kalniete. The decision to switch to majority decisions would have to be made unanimously.

The future quorum could also be set very high, for example at 80 percent approval among the member states, says the former diplomat. But if no change is achieved, there will be “no movement in the negotiations” – and possibly “accession fatigue”. This is the most dangerous scenario.

Farmers on the streets because of Ukraine: “Huge” agriculture – “very difficult negotiation”

“Unanimity is required for each of the more than 30 negotiating chapters. Imagine what Hungary or Slovakia can do in each of the chapters,” warned Kalniete, referring to the right-wing populist and more or less pro-Russian governments of Viktor Orban and Robert Fico. “This must be prevented, we need a more pragmatic and rational way.”

Another urgent task is agricultural policy, said the former EU Agriculture Commissioner. Ukraine has an “enormous” agricultural sector. There have already been protests against the Ukraine War facilitated imports from the country into the EU. “Polish farmers were on the streets, and there was resistance in Italy and Germany too. That is why negotiations with Ukraine will be very difficult.” Nevertheless, Kalniete stressed that Ukraine’s accession was one of Latvia’s major political priorities. The Latvian also called for a “victory plan” for the country under attack by Russia. (fn)