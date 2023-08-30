Russia and Ukraine carried out massive drone strikes against enemy territory last nightwhich in the Ukrainian case also included missiles and left at least two dead in kyiv, and in the Russian case, damaged a strategic airfield in a border region with NATO.

(Also read: The mistake that Daniel Sancho made in a restaurant and that accused him of the crime).

Two security guards, aged 26 and 36, who worked on the night shift for a kyiv company, died after being hit by fragments of Russian shells. shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the Military Administration of the Ukrainian capital reported today in a statement.

According to the source, the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted more than twenty enemy projectiles in the sky of the capital, in what is the biggest Russian attack against kyiv since the spring.

Photo from afar after the drone attack

Meanwhile, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Army, Valeri Zaluzhni, wrote on Facebook that the country’s air defenses had shot down 28 Russian missiles and 15 drones. dropped on the kyiv, Cherkasi, Mikolayiv, Odessa and Yitomir regions.

Largest drone attack on Russian territory

Russia also suffered a massive attack by enemy drones last night, which hit six Russian regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

It is the largest attack by drones against targets on Russian territory since the start of the war in Ukraine more than a year and a half ago.

(Keep reading: Edwin Arrieta’s sister reveals how Daniel Sancho fell when chatting with her: “I suspected”).

Thus, about twenty drones last night attacked an airfield in the Russian region of Pskov, on the border with Estonia and Latvia, both members of NATO.

photo of the ukrainian army

Until now, Ukrainian drones have only once gotten so far into the Russian rear, on August 19 when they hit an airfield in the neighboring Novgorod region, 900 kilometers from the border, 150 kilometers further north than Pskov.

As a result of that bombardment, four Ilyushin-76 transport planes belonging to the 334th military transport regiment were destroyedaccording to Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR).

Drone strikes were also reported in Russia’s Briansk, Moscow, Oryol, Kaluga and Ryazan regions.

Besides, The governor of Sevastopol, the main base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, reported the attack by an unspecified number of drones – presumably maritime– against the port of the city, after the Ministry of Defense indicated that the Black Sea Fleet had destroyed four speedboats during a Ukrainian landing operation.

Reference photo of the Russian army Photo: EFE /RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/

Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed kyiv’s actions as an act of desperation and warned that they “will not go unpunished.”

The Kremlin representative, Dmitri Peskov, said for his part that Moscow will continue its military intervention in the neighboring country until “this threat is eradicated.”

kyiv advances, although Moscow denies it

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian counteroffensive continues in the southeastern region of Zaporizhia with Kiev forces pushing simultaneously to the south and southeast, while consolidating the positions conquered in recent days on this segment of the front, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, and also of Ukrainian offensive actions together with Bakhmut (east).

Novopokopivka and Verbove are the next Ukrainian targets in Zaporizhiawhere the kyiv offensive has so far achieved the most substantial progress, such as the liberation of the people of Robotine.

Meanwhile, Russia denied the recovery by Ukrainian forces of the entirety of Robotine and maintains that kyiv has failed to break through the first line of Russian defense.

(We recommend: Hurricane Idalia rises to category 4, within hours of hitting Florida).​

“The first line has not been surpassed, and that is known by those who are in these positions or at least close to them,” said today the interim governor of Zaporizhia imposed by Russia, Yevgeny Balitsky.

According to Balitsky, Ukrainian forces have not taken Robotine either, as Russian soldiers “hold firmly to the south” of the town.

The Russian military, in turn, stated in the daily report that all enemy attacks in the Robotine and Verbove areas were “repelled”.

EFE