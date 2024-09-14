Budanov explained that North Korea’s military aid to Russia is a greater source of concern compared to the support provided by Moscow’s other allies.

“They are supplying it with huge amounts of artillery ammunition, which is very important for Russia,” he said, noting that fighting has intensified after such shipments.

Ukraine, the United States, other countries and independent analysts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is helping Russia in its war on Ukraine by supplying it with missiles and ammunition in exchange for economic and military aid.

Russia’s increased production of guided bombs poses a “huge problem for the front lines,” Budanov said at a conference in Kiev.

After more than thirty months of Russian invasion, Ukrainian forces are exhausted and are working to repel Russian advances towards key cities in the east of the country. Ukrainian forces have also advanced into the Kursk region in western Russia.