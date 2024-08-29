Ukraine loses US-supplied F-16. One of the first American fighters supplied by Washington for the war against Russia falls into a partially mysterious situation: accident, friendly fire, clash in battle? The episode ends up at the center of speculation, background stories and hypotheses at a time when Kiev – after the offensive in Russia in the Kursk region – asks for a further green light to use in enemy territory the weapons guaranteed by Western partners.

Pilot Error? The Armed Forces Deny

The Wall Street Journal has shed light on the jet’s fate: the plane, the paper writes, would have crashed on Monday during a massive Russian missile attack. The newspaper cites information provided by American officials and specifies that the F-16 “was not shot down by enemy fire”. It would rather have been “pilot error”.

This week, for the first time, the Ukrainian military used American F-16s to counter Russian aggression and shoot down missiles launched by the Russians, as President Volodymyr Zelensky explained. On August 4, Zelensky announced that the first of the promised 80 F-16s had arrived in Ukraine.

Ihor Polishchuk, mayor of the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk, said Ukrainian Air Force pilot Oleksiy Mes died on Monday during a combat mission. Mes was one of the first Ukrainian pilots to be trained in the F-16, had been a frequent media interviewee and had traveled to Washington to try to persuade the United States to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Kiev deploys F-16s against Russian missiles

A Ukrainian military source confirmed to CNN that Mes died in the crash. However, the reconstruction from the armed forces unofficially emphasizes that the crash was not caused by pilot error.

Mes, known as ”Moonfish,” was killed while ”repelling Russia’s worst-ever air strike” against Ukraine, the military source said. With his F-16, he shot down 3 missiles and countered the attack also carried out with drones. During the action, radio contact with the jet was interrupted. To establish the exact causes of the crash, a special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been created to conduct an investigation.