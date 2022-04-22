KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s state-owned railway company has extended temporary restrictions on the transport of some agricultural products across the Polish border, analysts and officials said on Friday.

Ukraine, which is a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its products through seaports, but since Russia’s invasion in February it has been forced to export by train across its western border.

Consultancy APK-Inform said restrictions on the movement of goods to Poland through Izov would be extended until May 3, but gave no details.

Last week, the state-run Ukrzaliznytsia railway imposed restrictions on Romania via the Dyakovo and Vadul-Siret crossings and on Poland via the Yahodyn and Izov crossings.

The company said a backlog of railroad cars at border crossings and closures over the Easter holiday led Ukraine to temporarily restrict the supply of goods.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Roman Rusakov confirmed the restrictions, adding that they were also caused by an insufficient number of Polish inspectors on that side of the border.

He said the issue would be discussed with Poland next week.

Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskyi said earlier this month that the ministry’s main task was to find alternative ways to export grain. The country still has at least 13 million tons of grain available for export.

The minister said this month that Ukraine needs to clear its silos for a new harvest in July, which could total up to 40 million tonnes, according to APK-Inform.

(By Pavel Polityuk)

