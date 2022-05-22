This Sunday, the Ukrainian Parliament approved to extend the martial law and general mobilization until at least August 23. The country has been under these laws since February 24, the day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian troops intensified their offensive in Lugansk, one of the two Donbass provinces, after gaining control of Mariupol. In other news, Polish President Andrzej Duda visited kyiv and gave a speech before Parliament.

After the Russian Army took control of Mariupol on Friday, the garrison has now focused its attacks on Lugansk, one of the two Donbass provinces, with no signs that the end of the war is in sight. Ukraine is getting closer.

In this context, the Verkhovna Rada -Ukrainian Parliament- decided to extend martial law and extended martial law and general mobilization until at least August 23, the date on which its possible extension will be reviewed again.

The course of the war takes place at the same time as the 75th summit of the World Health Organization (WHO), and experts fear that it will overshadow the deliberations and strategies on how to end the state of emergency that began with the Covid pandemic. -19.

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine this Sunday, May 22:

(8:21) BOG: Ukrainian Parliament extended martial law and general mobilization law amid war

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine will be in force for at least 90 more days, until August 23. This was decided by the Ukrainian Parliament or Supreme Rada, backing the initiative of President Volodímir Zelenski, who a few days ago signed the relevant decrees for the expansion.

The deputy of Golos, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, was the one who informed about the new measure through the social network of instant messaging, Telegram, according to the Ukrinform agency.

The country has been under martial law since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, which has been dragging on ever since, with no signs that the war will end soon.

Martial law allows the Ukrainian state to make exceptions with the application of ordinary legal norms, and grant special powers to security forces -such as the police or the Army- to “protect” public order. This measure is usually applied in situations of war or social unrest.

On the other hand, the general mobilization law implies that Ukrainian men who are capable of bearing arms, due to age and physical abilities, must join the Army to fight.

“Our Army and all those who defend the State must have all the legal tools to act consistently,” President Zelenski said when he signed the law last Wednesday.

These two laws could be extended again as of August 23 if the conflict continues without showing signs of abating.

6:26 (BOG) The president of Poland defends that Ukraine “must decide its own future”

Before the Ukrainian Parliament, the Polish President, Andrzej Duda launched a message of support for the Ukrainians. “Worrying voices have appeared that argue that Ukraine must give in to Putin’s demands (…) but only Ukraine has the right to decide on its future… nothing about you without you,” Duda cried out to a standing ovation in the camera.

The president is the first to visit the Verkhovna Rada since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 24 and gives a speech in person in front of the deputies.

At this time, Ukraine maintains that it does not intend to cede territory to Russia nor accept a ceasefire in the territories that are occupied by the Russians, assuring that this would give them time to rebuild their forces and that it would imply a clear transfer of sovereignty that the Zelenski executive is not willing to give. A vision that Duda supported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda hold a press conference after their talks in kyiv on May 22, 2022. © Sergei Supinsky / AFP

“If Ukraine’s integrity is sacrificed for economic reasons or political ambitions – even just one centimeter of its territory – it will be a huge blow not only to the Ukrainian nation, but to the entire Western world,” Duda argued.

Instead, the Polish leader maintained that the international community has the “obligation” to demand and exert pressure so that the Russian troops leave the neighboring country.

01:00 (BOG) Russia intensifies its attack on Luhansk province, with the intention of taking control of Donbass

After reducing Mariupol “to rubble” last Friday, Russian forces now have a new target: Donbass. Especially the province of Lugansk, one of the two that make up Donbass, and a particularly strategic territory for Russia due to the presence of separatist Ukrainians, known as “pro-Russian”.

The Ukrainian General Staff noted in its daily report that the Russian Army continued “air and missile attacks throughout the territory”, indicating that it has even “increased” the intensity of these using the air force to destroy crucial infrastructure.

A woman walks past a destroyed apartment building in Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region, on May 22, 2022, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. © Aris Messinis / AFP

“The situation in Donbass is extremely difficult (…) But the Ukrainian Army is “rolling back this offensive. Every day that our defenders disrupt the plans of the Russians brings us closer to the crucial day, which we all want and for which we are fighting: the day of victory,” the president said in a video released on Saturday night.

Pro-Kremlin separatists already controlled swathes of territory in Lugansk and Donetsk – the other Donbass province – before the Russian invasion on February 24. Nevertheless, Moscow wants to obtain the last remaining Ukrainian territory in the region.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP