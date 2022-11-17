The initiative allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will be extended by 120 days. This was announced by the Ukrainian minister of infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, in a tweet where he spoke of an agreement between the secretary general of the United Nations Antonio Guterres and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The minister then announced that Kiev has officially appealed to extend by one year the initiative, which allows the export of Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizers through the Black Sea, and to include the port of Mykolaiv. “The ‘Black Sea Grain Initiative’ will be extended for 120 days. Zelensky, with Antonio Guterres, Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar have taken another important step in the global fight against the food crisis,” reads the tweet.

“I welcome the agreement of all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate safe navigation in the export of grain, food products and fertilizers from Ukraine. The initiative demonstrates the importance of a discreet diplomacy engaged in the search for multilateral solutions,” Guterres wrote on Twitter.