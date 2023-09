How did you feel about the content of this article?

Opening session of the G20 Summit | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, this Saturday, its disappointment with the final declaration of the G20 summit in New Delhi, and suggested corrections to the wording of the document.

“The principle ‘nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine’ remains as important as ever,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote in a Facebook message, commenting on the final declaration adopted by the G20.

Nikolenko adds that “in the part concerning Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the G20 has nothing to be proud of” and that, “obviously, the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed participants to better understand the situation” regarding Russian aggression.

At the same time, he assures that “Ukraine is grateful to the partners for trying to include strong formulations in the text.” Nikolenko proposes several changes to the main elements of the text “in order to be closer to reality”.

The statement, according to Nikolenko, should say that Russia is waging a “war against Ukraine” rather than a “war in Ukraine.”

Nikolenko highlights that it is “Russia”, and not “all countries”, that must refrain from using force to achieve territorial gains and that must act in full accordance with the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter.

Furthermore, it must be specified that “in the war against Ukraine” the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons “by Russia” is unacceptable.

Nikolenko would like the text to say that “in regards to the crisis in Ukraine, the summit participants unequivocally condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine and urge Russia to end it immediately.”