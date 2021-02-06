The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the diplomats expelled from Russia from Germany, Sweden and Poland.

In its microblog on Twitter, the department wrote that the Russian side made such a decision “for far-fetched reasons.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that it contradicts the Vienna Convention.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the diplomats were declared persona non grata due to their participation in unauthorized rallies on January 23 in Moscow and St. Petersburg. A protest was made to the ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and Poland in Moscow.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday that Germany and France consider the expulsion of diplomats unjustified. At the same time, she noted the need to continue the dialogue with Moscow.