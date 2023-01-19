Ukraine did not ask the leadership of Georgia to transfer to it the Buk anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) free of charge and expresses its readiness to acquire them on its own. This was announced on January 19 by Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia Andriy Kasyanov.

The diplomat refuted the statements of Georgian politicians, saying that he did not understand the words of the vice-speaker of the Georgian parliament, Georgy Volsky, as well as the statements of the country’s defense ministry that Ukraine allegedly asked to transfer the Buk systems free of charge.

“I want to emphasize that Ukraine has already sent 30 official requests to the Georgian Ministry of Defense, the last request was sent on January 12, 2023. These requests went unanswered. In them, we note the possibility of transferring or selling weapons and military equipment, ”Kasyanov said on the air of the Georgian TV channel Palette News.

He also added that speaking specifically about the Buk air defense system, Ukraine confirms its readiness to buy them from Georgia “on mutually beneficial terms.”

Earlier, on January 9, Kasyanov wrote in an article for Evropeyskaya Pravda that Kyiv was asking Tbilisi to return the Buk air defense system, which were transferred by Ukraine to Georgia during the hostilities in 2008. According to him, Kyiv will be consistent in its requests for military equipment to all partner countries, including Georgia. Kasyanov added that Javelin anti-tank systems received from the United States were also requested from Tbilisi.

On January 11, the American publication Military Watch noted that Ukraine’s demand for Georgia to return allegedly donated Buk anti-aircraft missile systems is a sign of desperation. As the article points out, Tbilisi was not very happy with the demands of Kyiv, because at present the Buk system is the most powerful air defense weapon in the Georgian Armed Forces. At the same time, Tbilisi also emphasized that the country received the complexes in 2007 as a result of a multi-million dollar secret deal.

In December 2022, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated that Tbilisi would not provide military support to Ukraine. He noted that the country has repeatedly received requests to open a second front against Russia, but the authorities of the republic will not agree to this.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

