Ukrainian political expert Valentin Gaidai on the air of the “NASH” TV channel expressed doubts the fact that Kazakhstan will change its foreign policy after the events that are currently taking place there.

According to him, there is talk that the country may make a U-turn towards the West, but there are no real prerequisites for this. The political scientist is sure that the United States, the European Union, Russia and China are closely watching what is happening in Kazakhstan. He noted that the CSTO military will help in protecting Kazakhstan’s strategic facilities, but will not interact with the demonstrators.

“While Moscow just keeps its finger on the pulse, Beijing also keeps its finger on the pulse and the West. Because they say that Kazakhstan can turn towards the West and follow the scenario of Ukraine, Georgia, but I assure you that now there is no reason to say so, ”Gaidai said.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moscow, Ermek Kosherbayev, stated that there were no factors of external interference in the country’s affairs at the state level. However, he admitted that interference can take place at the ideological level, or such attempts are made through different centers.