From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian secret service reports the arrest of alleged agents of Vladimir Putin and Russia in the port city of Odessa. They are said to have spied on the air defense.

Odessa – It is a side effect of the brutal bloodshed: Russia fears Ukrainian informants in the occupied territories and, for example, has unleashed a digital vigilante group on suspects in the attacked Ukraine. Conversely, Kiev is also taking action against possible espionage.

Spying for Vladimir Putin? Ukraine claims to have “neutralized” agents

According to the Ukrainian domestic intelligence service SBU, during the Ukraine war KyivPost now that a group of suspected Kremlin agents in the port city of Odessa had been “neutralized,” according to the report. Among them was an alleged agent of the Russian secret service FSB who “constantly changed her wig,” writes the online newspaper KyivPost.

According to a press release from the SBU, the investigation involves three suspects who were tasked by the FSB with scouting out air defense systems to protect Odessa and illegally installing hidden cameras around the seaport of the Black Sea city.

Ukraine war: Kiev reports arrest of alleged Russian agents

The SBU published a photo that is said to show the three suspects. Is this the next setback for Moscow, after Russian fighter pilots recently bombed Russian border regions in droves instead of targets in Ukraine, which was invaded in violation of international law?

“The Security Service of Ukraine gradually documented all the facts about the aggressor’s intelligence and subversive activities and detained a resident and his accomplice from the FSB agent group while they were photographing a military object. Another member of the enemy cell, a local resident, was detained in her apartment after she conducted reconnaissance near a potential target,” it says. KyivPost in the published press release.

For example, on June 24, 2024, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Odessa from the air. A burning warehouse can be seen here. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Arrest of alleged Putin spies: Russian agents face long prison sentence in Ukraine

According to the SBU, the suspects communicated with the FSB from Russia using mobile phones purchased separately and exclusively for this purpose. According to the information, all three suspects are in custody and face life imprisonment if convicted. They are therefore Ukrainian and not Russian citizens.

Only recently, Moscow once again carried out heavy air raids on the port city of Odessa and its deep-sea port, causing serious damage to a warehouse, among other things. Odessa is one of three important ports through which the heavily agricultural Ukraine processes its economically important grain exports. (pm)