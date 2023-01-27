War Russia Ukraine, Poland sends 60 more tanks to Kiev

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Zelensky returns to ask for new weapons and new sanctions from Western partners against the Russiaafter yesterday’s missile attack on Kiev. Immediate response from Poland which will send another 60 tanks, in addition to the Leopards.

“There is a distinct possibility that Russian military sources are deliberately spreading misinformation in an attempt to make it appear that the Russian operation is maintaining momentum,” writes British intelligence in a report. “Over the past six days, Russian commentators online said Russian forces had made significant progress, breaking through Ukrainian defenses in two areas: in the Oblast of Zaporizhzhianear Orikiv, and 100 km to the east, in Donetsk Oblast, near Vuhledar”, the report reads, “Russian units probably conducted local probing attacks near Orikiv and Vuhledar, but it is highly unlikely that Russia has actually made substantial progress.”

The area around the nuclear power plant ukraine of Zaporizhzhia, occupied by the Russians since March last year, has once again experienced numerous explosions. This was reported by the IAEA, recalling that almost daily in recent days and weeks, the nuclear safety team of the International Atomic Energy Agency at the plant has reported events of this type to the headquarters in Vienna. These are military activities in the vicinity of the structure located on the front line of the conflict, warned the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi. Some explosions appear to occur at some distance from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, while others appear to be much closer to the facility. Around 10 in the morning on Wednesday, eight strong explosions were heard which rattled the windows of the plant’s offices. More explosions were reported on Thursday.

But Kiev must also cope with food crisis, because grain exports fall to an all-time low, as reported by the Kiev Independent, repeating the words of the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture. US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Europe next month to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by NBC citing three informed sources. More locations, including Poland, would be under study. The goal – the sources explain – would be to reaffirm the solidarity of the United States with the Ukrainian people as the conflict enters a new phase.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said that US President Joe Biden, “if he wants to put an end” to the conflict in Ukraine, “can do it very quickly” because he has “the key” to the government in Kiev, but that “the current head of the White House does not want to do this, does not want to use this key” and “on the contrary, chooses the path of further pumping weapons into Ukraine”. This was reported by the Interfax agency. Peskov’s words come after the US and Germany announced their intention to send Abrams M1 and Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which was invaded by Russian troops 11 months ago.

