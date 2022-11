Ukraine, attacks on cities continue. Explosions also in Crimea: “A Russian airport hit”

Bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities. Russian forces hit energy infrastructure in the cities of Odessa and Dnipro this morning, after causing widespread blackouts in attacks over the past few weeks.

Explosions were also heard in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014. According to local media, a Russian military airport in the city of Dzhankoy was hit.