An explosion occurred today in the gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia. This was announced by the Lithuanian operator Amber Grid, specifying that the accident occurred in the northern part of the country. Vilnius TV LRT showed images of a fire in the area. No casualties were reported, while the police are evacuating a village near the explosion area.

Pasvalis District Mayor Gintautas Gegužinskas shared pictures of the huge fire on Facebook.

The Amber Grid gas pipeline, which connects the Baltic countries with Poland, was damaged by a strong explosion in the section located in the Pasvalys district, in the Lithuanian province of Panevezys. “The supply of gas through the damaged pipeline was stopped immediately, but the supply is ensured to consumers in the Pasvalys district through the parallel pipeline,” the operator said.

Due to the explosion, which occurred around 5 in the morning (local time) and which caused no casualties, a section near the village of Valakeli was diverted. Up to six fire engines were sent to the scene to control the flames, which reached a height of 50 meters, the SNB news agency said.