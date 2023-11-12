Based on anonymous sources, the American newspaper The Washington Postbelonging to the owner of the Amazonreported on Saturday (11) that Roman Chervinsky, a colonel in the Ukrainian special operations forces, was behind the sabotage of gas pipelines Nord Stream last year.

The soldier has already been imprisoned in Kiev since April for abuse of power in a plan to lure a Russian defector pilot to Ukraine in July 2022. The plan went wrong, revealing a Ukrainian air base that was bombed, killing one soldier and leaving 17 injured. Chervinsky denies responsibility and says he was arrested for criticizing President Volodymyr Zelensky.

There are two gas pipelines that transport Russian natural gas to Europe, the most economically sensitive point in the conflict that began when Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in early 2022. The gas pipelines NordStream 1 It is Nord Stream 2 — with a majority stake from Russian state-owned company Gazprom, but also Western participation — were hit by explosions in the Baltic Sea discovered after leaks were detected in September 2022. A year ago, Swedish investigators concluded that sabotage had taken place.

According to sources, the colonel assembled a team of six people who, under false identities, rented a sailboat and used deep-sea diving equipment to plant the explosives in the gas pipelines. Three explosions on September 26, 2022 caused the leaks. Only one pipeline out of four remained in operation.

Chervinsky reportedly received orders from superiors that included General Valery Zaluzhny, head of the Ukrainian armed forces. The colonel told the Washington Post and the German magazine Der Spiegel that “all speculation regarding my involvement in the attack on Nord Stream are being spread by Russian propaganda, without any basis.”

The Ukrainian military has previously served in intelligence operations. In 2020, he participated in a plan to lure Wagner Group fighters to Belarus, where they would be captured and sent to Ukraine for trial.

Chervinsky himself, in the statement to the newspapers, says that he has already planned and executed operations to kill pro-Putin separatist leaders in his country and to “abduct a witness” who could corroborate an accusation that Russia had shot down a Boeing 777 plane, from commercial flight 17 Malaysia Airlines, in the skies over the Donbas region in 2014, leaving 298 people dead. A Dutch court sentenced two Russians and a Ukrainian in absentia for the downing of the flight last year. It was proven that a Russian Buk-type missile shot down the aircraft.

Zelensky denies Ukrainian involvement in gas pipeline sabotage. “Nothing like this was done by Ukraine. I would never act like that,” he told a news conference. The anonymous sources of Washington Post They say that the president was in fact unaware of the sabotage operation. A CIA intelligence report would corroborate this version — in addition, the American agency would have known about the sabotage before it happened.

Chervinsky insists that Zelenzky is deceived by high-ranking spies. He says he will prove his innocence in court. “I dedicated my entire life to defending Ukraine”, he adds, the accusations are “baseless and forced”.