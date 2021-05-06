The head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Serhiy Deyneko, explained why Ukraine does not shoot down Russian helicopters that are in the country. He told about this to the portal “RBK-Ukraine”.

As an example, he cited the case of March 16, when in the Sumy region a Russian Mi-8 “flew into the territory of Ukraine at a distance of about 50 meters, was on Ukrainian territory for less than one minute.”

According to him, in order to shoot down a helicopter, a portable anti-aircraft missile system is needed, which not all border detachments are equipped with. He also noted that the border between the countries is not demarcated, and there is a possibility of error due to the human factor.

After that incident, the Border Guard Service of Ukraine “immediately sent a letter to the border department of the FSB of the Russian Federation about the violation of the regime of the state border of Ukraine by a Russian helicopter, demanding to report the ownership of the aircraft and the circumstances that led to the violation.”

On April 13, the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Kiev wants to deploy American Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) in the country. He noted that Ukraine is holding a defense against Russia “not only for its own sake, but also for the sake of the West.” “But where is the US deploying its Patriot missiles? The nearest ones are in Poland. They should be here, ”Yermak said.