Ukrainian political scientist Andrei Golovachev explained the reason for the country’s backwardness in comparison with the West. He published his opinion in a column for the Glavred portal.

According to him, Prophetic Oleg, forming Kievan Rus, was everywhere faced with the tribal organization of life, characteristic of the pre-state stage of development of countries. So, the princes had actual power, but could be removed by the people’s veche.

Later, the authoritarian-veche way of life was inherited for many centuries by the Cossacks with their hetmans and the Cossack circle, which preserved the well-established traditions of government. In the 20th century, the Bolsheviks offered the Ukrainians a veche form of government that was understandable and familiar to peasants in the form of advice.

Maidans in modern history actually repeat the people’s veche. “For Ukrainians, Maidan is sacred, as Veche was sacred for the ancient Slavs. Most Ukrainians believe that they have the right to dismiss the hetman at a common Veche, as it was in Kievan Rus, as the Cossacks did, ”the expert said.

“It is difficult to find in Europe another country in which the inertia of this primitive social organization would be as strong and as long as in Ukraine,” Golovachev summed up, noting that in Europe such a period of state formation ended about 500-600 years ago …

In July 2020, Golovachev called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “scam.” According to the political scientist, Zelensky considers lying to be the norm of behavior and transfers his “peasant habits” into international politics. The same is true for the entire population of Ukraine, Golovachev said. He stressed that as long as such social foundations persist, there can be no talk of any European reform in the country. “However, it seems that the West has already realized this and is quite ready to throw Ukraine off the balance sheet, but does not know how to do this in order not to lose face,” the expert summed up.

In late 2013 and early 2014, anti-government protests swept across Ukraine, dubbed the Maidan (Euromaidan), since the largest protest was held on Independence Square in Kiev. The result was a change of power in the country, as a result of the armed confrontation between the protesters and the security forces, 106 people died. Ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and several former ministers left the country.