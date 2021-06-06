Before the summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, US President Joseph Biden should speak at least by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated on the air of the TV channel “Dom” by the chief negotiator of Kiev on Donbass Leonid Kravchuk.

He stressed that the topic of Ukraine will definitely be present at the meeting between Biden and Putin, and Zelensky’s information will be very useful to the American president. “No one knows better than Zelensky what is happening in Ukraine and Donbass,” Kravchuk said.

In his opinion, there is no difficulty in conducting such a telephone conversation.

Zelensky himself and other Ukrainian politicians have repeatedly stated that it is very important for Kiev to speak with the US President before meeting with Putin on June 16 in Geneva. In particular, ex-President Petro Poroshenko, known for close contacts with Biden, even appealed to American senators for assistance.

One of Zelensky’s fears is related to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which deprives Ukraine of its monopoly on gas transit to Europe and, according to Kiev itself, also threatens the security of the region. The President of Ukraine is afraid that the United States and Russia will agree to launch the project in the context of a “big exchange”.