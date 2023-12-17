Home page politics

Training Ukrainian snipers: A soldier in a winter camouflage suit aims his rifle. According to practitioners, the new French rifles are unusable (symbolic image) © Dmytro Smolienko/ IMAGO

The cartridges are too small, the barrel is too short – Ukraine receives rifles that it cannot use because hitting them is like a miracle.

Kiev – To put it bluntly, France may have sold Ukraine rubbish. Or something more diplomatic: a slow seller. A French rifle is to be handed over to the Ukrainian military for sniper operations in the Ukrainian war as part of an arms deal worth around 36 million euros between Paris and Kiev. But the Ukrainians don't want the thing at all – the VCD10, a semi-automatic weapon built by the small French forge Verney-Carron. The is now reporting on this Kyiv Post. According to experts, the weapon would have no advantage against Vladimir Putin's troops.

The Kyiv Post The rifle is available on European civilian markets and is occasionally ordered there in the price range of 3,500 to 4,000 euros – the British Accuracy International AXMC sniper rifle would have been twice as expensive. Only the Moroccans use the French assault rifle variant, and only in small numbers. According to its own press release, the traditional French manufacturer Verney-Carron has now received the order to deliver more than 12,000 handguns to Ukraine. In total, Ukraine is to receive 10,000 VCD15 assault rifles, 2,000 VCD10 “sniper rifles” and 400 grenade launchers worth a total of 36 million euros to use against Russia.

The handgun manufacturer Verney-Carron was founded in 1820, making it the oldest, still active weapons manufacturer in France. The company, based in Saint-Étienne in eastern France, is known in the international market for its hunting weapons, but in 2017 it established a separate division for the development and marketing of products for the armed forces. So far, however, this has been largely unsuccessful. The attempt to take part in the French army's tender with the VCD10 sniper rifle failed due to a lack of economic performance. According to its own information, the company generates an annual turnover of 13 million euros, and participation in such tenders requires four times that amount.

The Kyiv Post cites experts who have a lot to criticize about the rifle for use in Ukraine: the barrel is too short and the cartridge is both too small and too light and, moreover, the loading process is semi-automatic, which causes the rifle to vibrate unnecessarily. At the distances fired in Ukraine, the cartridges would be blown too far by the wind. Ukrainian troops are scheduled to receive the rifles at the beginning of next year.

Avdiywka: Russian casualties due to gunfire from a kilometer away

Lebel, the French company that sells the VCD10, describes the rifle as a precision weapon with the NATO standard caliber .308 Winchester or 7.62×51 millimeters – both refer to the same cartridge size, once in civilian and once in military terminology. In December 1953 it was introduced as NATO's standard cartridge. It was one of the most widely used cartridges in the Western world until the 1980s. The armies of the former Eastern Bloc used a different caliber.

The mechanism that reloads the rifle after firing a cartridge is semi-automatic in the VCD10; So after each shot, the rifle automatically loads the next cartridge into the chamber so that it is ready for a rapid fire. However, this is unnecessary on the front in Ukraine for the intended operation: it is best to leave the shooting to someone else and remain unseen anyway. Three Ukrainian snipers recently told the newspaper in an interview Kyiv Post expressed. “I would say that every ten missions we undertake, we might actually fire a shot once,” said Volodymyr Harbovsky (pseudonym). “We get all types of missions and work with all types of units. Taking out an enemy soldier is almost never a priority. It’s more of an opportunity that you take advantage of when it presents itself.”

All Ukrainian snipers have one advantage over the highly trained NATO snipers, says Harbovsky. “For two years now, no military sniper serving in a NATO national army or elsewhere has come close to experiencing the deadly, bloody and dirty tactical lessons taught to professional marksmen on the battlefields of Ukraine.” In hotly contested Avdiivka For example, successful snipers are said to have been around 1000 meters away from their targets. A normal distance for these specialists. They are mainly recruited from former hunters and sport shooters – i.e. all civilians who have only practiced shooting in their free time.

Death at a distance in Ukraine: a science in itself

However, the French VCD10 is likely to fail at these long distances, the experts suspect. At this range, a shooter not only has to deal with basics like muzzle velocity, wind and projectile weight; In addition, keep in mind the long-range factors such as the ball's own rotation, as well as external forces affecting the rotation, ballistic coefficients, atmospheric density, angle to the target and even the rotation of the earth.

The NATO standard 7.62x51mm/.308 Win caliber cartridge is also fired in assault rifles and machine guns, which are more effective at short distances and due to their rate of fire. Like any other flying object, a bullet of any caliber is driven away from the intended target on a longer trajectory by external influences. Shooters refer to the measure of this natural deviation as a MOA (a “minute of angle”), i.e. 1/60th of an angular degree. At a distance to the target of 100 meters, a deviation of one MOA corresponds to a delay in the hit of 2.9 centimeters for the NATO standard cartridge. The German military journalist Jan-Phillipp Weisswange appears on his blog Strategy & technology Conclusion: “The .338 Lapua Magnum caliber or 8.6 70 millimeter caliber is now increasingly becoming established as the sniper standard, as it offers excellent precision and effectiveness at ranges of up to 1600 meters.”

The heavier, larger caliber bullets can help mitigate the effects of wind over long distances and reduce the deceleration, or energy loss, of the projectile over longer distances. The cartridge fired in the French rifle is therefore too small and too light. Other experts also believe the run is too short. The VCD10 is offered with barrels up to 51 centimeters; repeating rifles have barrels around ten centimeters longer and therefore the cartridge has a higher energy when it exits the barrel. Repeating rifles also have the advantage that the cartridge has to be brought back into the chamber by hand after each shot using the side locking lever; This would make the weapon feel quieter overall.

A worthwhile target for snipers: Putin's armored troop carriers

Snipers find their task in two different ways, like German Sergeant Major Sahin K. (name shortened to protect personality) in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired explained. Sahin K. is a sniper squad leader in a security squadron of Tactical Air Force Squadron 33. He protects an air base in Rhineland-Palatinate. According to him, snipers are intended to frighten opponents both during an attack and during a delaying battle and calm their own comrades with their presence. The targeted, fatal shot is rather the exception.

Snipers then primarily target key enemy targets: machine gun positions, focal weapons, enemy snipers, command personnel. The Bundeswehr relies on the G22A2 sniper rifle – according to the Bundeswehr, its snipers use it to hit targets at a distance of more than one kilometer. If the high-performance rifles are loaded with hard-core ammunition, i.e. with projectiles with high, armor-piercing power, even people wearing protective vests hardly stand a chance. Even lightly armored vehicles could be attacked by snipers. The German rifle also fires the small NATO ammunition as standard. However, the pipe length is 66 centimeters. The rifle is a repeating rifle, so the shooter has to manually insert the new cartridge from the magazine into the chamber.

According to statements from practitioners to the Kyiv Post A sniper on a Ukrainian battlefield with a rifle chambered for .338 Lapua Magnum cartridges would expect to reliably hit targets in the 800 to 1000 meter range. On the other hand, the same shooter armed with a VCD10 would have to consider a hit at this distance to be a stroke of luck. Ukrainian sniper Volodymyr “Bond” Petrenko told the Kyiv Post about his everyday life: “The targets we see are small and fleeting – parts of a head, a shoulder, something like that. If I take a Dragunov rifle (which has a “small” bullet in caliber 7.62×54 mm R fires), it will be almost impossible to land a hit even if I get a clean shot because the bullet won't travel precisely enough where I'm aiming.”

It quotes a British ex-elite soldier Kyiv Post with a similar result: A deliberate hit with a .308 bullet under battlefield conditions and at distances of more than 800 meters borders on a “small miracle”. (Karsten Hinzmann)