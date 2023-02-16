Ukraine | Expert: Western powers acted too slowly and short-sightedly in armaments

According to John Helin, Ukraine is not running out of ammunition right away, but if the war escalates, Ukraine may have to regulate.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Western powers should step up exports of munitions to Ukraine.

According to him, there is now a “logistical race” with Russia.

“Yes, this is challenging. We have a problem… but we have a strategy to solve it,” Stoltenberg stated of the Financial Times by.

The meeting of NATO defense ministers is currently underway in Brussels.

Immediately Ukraine is not running out of ammunition, says an expert following the war in Ukraine John Helin.

“This kind of talk has been heard since the early days of the war.”

According to Helin, Stoltenberg’s speeches are primarily related to the fact that Western countries’ arms production must be increased as soon as possible.

“Several countries have used a significant amount of their wartime stocks to support Ukraine,” says Helin.

Now the countries must fill their own stocks and ensure that Ukraine will continue to receive enough ammunition to defend its country. In addition, several countries have a desire to increase their own stocks.

The war in Ukraine has changed NATO’s active defense mode and affected the European countries’ own defense, says Helin.

According to him, it is very difficult to estimate in advance how much different kinds of wars require ammunition.

“Ammunition calculations in Western countries have proven to be undersized.”

The New York Times news in January that the U.S. is using ammunition stockpiles in Israel and South Korea to help Ukraine meet its artillery munitions needs.

Austrian military expert by Gustav Gressel according to the Western powers have acted too slowly and short-sightedly when it comes to armaments. Gressel works at the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank.

Increasing production takes time: increasing production of simple projectiles takes about a year, complex missiles several years.

According to Gressel, several countries have not made timely decisions about their ammunition purchases, so that the arms industry would have had time to adjust its operations.

Financial Times reported in early February that arms producers are having difficulties with supply chains and a shortage of raw materials.

Poland, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria invested in the growth of munitions production immediately after the start of the war. Little by little, many countries have woken up to the same thing, says Gressel.

According to him, the United States increased its investments in the arms industry last summer, and its results are slowly starting to show.

“We have the money and technology for this. This [aseteollisuus] is not rocket science. It just takes effort.”

Ukrainian the army is estimated to use more than 5,000 artillery shells per day, which is the same amount as the ammunition order of smaller European countries in a year during peacetime, Financial Times tells.

Russia is estimated to spend four times the amount compared to Ukraine.

According to John Helin, Ukraine may have to regulate the use of ammunition if the war intensifies during the spring.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that Western countries would focus on tactical training for Ukrainian forces, which could reduce the country’s reliance on artillery fire.