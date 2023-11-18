admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 11/18/2023 – 17:54

Kiev says that drone production in the country has increased more than 100 times since the Russian invasion, and companies have jumped from seven to more than 150. Despite the diversity of models, there is still a lack of quantity. In one of Skyeton’s workshops, work never stops . The employees of this private Ukrainian defense company work around the clock: cutting components, assembling them, checking the software. The final product is the Raybird-3 drone system, military designation: ACS-3.

The unmanned mini aircraft has a wingspan of almost three meters and weighs less than half a kilo. It is capable of flying up to 120 kilometers and can be used for reconnaissance flights over enemy territory.

The Raybird-3 has been in use by the Ukrainian military since 2018. But since February 2022, Skyeton has dramatically increased production.

“What we needed a year to do before 2022, we can now do in a few weeks”, says Andrij Fialkowskyj, director of Skyeton, which until 2014 produced training aircraft.

Its employees manufacture three aircraft, a catapult launch system, two ground stations, an antenna unit and a set of spare parts per week. The company’s biggest problem is security against Russian attacks. Therefore, production was distributed in different locations.

But Skyeton isn’t the only company that has expanded drone production in recent years. In fact, the industry is experiencing a real boom in Ukraine: demand for the Ukrainian military has increased rapidly since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and combat drones have become an important factor in the battles against invaders. Depending on the model, the unmanned aircraft can be used both for reconnaissance and to fire at enemy targets.

Many small and large companies in Ukraine are developing their own systems. One of them is Ukrspecsystems, which produces the Shark remote-controlled reconnaissance drone, with a range of around 80 kilometers. According to the manufacturer, it took just six months between the start of development and the first tests. The drone was introduced to the public in October 2022. Other Ukrainian developers report similar deadlines.

Reconnaissance and combat drones

Among reconnaissance drones manufactured in Ukraine, the Shark, Leleka-100 (Stork), Furia, Valkyrie and PD-2 (People’s Drone) models are popular among the military. Their main function is to explore the location of enemy troops and depots, allowing both artillery and long-range HIMARS missile systems to hit targets with greater precision.

In the category of drones with first-person view (FPV), controlled from the perspective of a virtual pilot on board, experts highlight the Pegasus, Bucephal, Bat and Vampire models. Vertical takeoff multirotor drones are capable of carrying and dropping small bombs. They are acquired for the Ukrainian army through fundraising or as part of the government Drone Army project.

One of the Ukrainian inventions about which little is known is the Beaver kamikaze drone, manufactured by the private company UkrJet. It can supposedly fly up to 1,000 kilometers, but no official information is available. Observers claim that these drones have been used on numerous occasions to strike targets in Moscow. Russian media also published images of drones, similar to the UkrJet UJ-22 Airborne, which are said to have reached the Russian capital. The RUBAKA kamikaze drone is another example of a long-range attack aircraft developed by Ukraine – but little is known about this model.

These drones are manufactured according to the same principle as the Iranian Shahed models that Russia uses to attack Ukraine. GPS-guided kamikaze drones can be armed with warheads containing up to 50 kilograms of explosive. The general director of the state weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, says that the company has also developed a drone of this type, which is already in series production. Smetanin also suggested the existence of “more powerful models”.

Ukrainian army needs large attack drones

“We have increased drone production by a hundred times, in some cases by 150 times, possibly even more,” says Giorgi Tskhakaia, advisor to the Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation and one of the architects of the Drone Army project.

He highlights, however, that there will never be enough drones. “Drones are always in short supply because they are urgently needed,” he told DW.

According to Tskhakaia, at the beginning of the invasion there were seven drone manufacturers in Ukraine. A year and a half later, there were already 150, most of them private companies.

Valeriy Romanenko, a senior official at the State Aviation Museum, describes Ukraine’s progress over the past eighteen months in producing its own drones as a “huge leap.”

“At the beginning of the war, we only had Turkish Bayraktar drones. By the summer of 2023, we officially had 28 more drones, nine of them kamikaze.”

But that’s not enough, he says. Kamikaze drones are Ukraine’s weak point.

“If we want to carry out mass attacks on Russian weapons factories, airfields and warehouses, we need heavy drones that can penetrate the roof of a building and hit the target inside. And we need buckets full of them to rain”, he highlights, referring to the enormous quantity needed to face the Russian army.

Unification or diversity?

Romanenko believes that it would be possible to increase the number of attack drones produced in Ukraine by combining the efforts of different manufacturers and equipping the products with similar components.

“Until now, we have not been able to select one or two individual drones and mass produce them. CRPA antennas, controllers, electronic components, motors, and other equipment differ between different manufacturers. This creates fragmentation in drones and, therefore, we cannot produce on as large a scale as the Russians”, he laments.

Giorgi Tskhakaia from the Drone Army project, on the other hand, assumes that the State will follow the philosophy of the open market and free competition, considering that the more manufacturers there are, the more intense the research and development of new products will be.

“We cannot defeat Russia in the traditional way, we have to be more innovative. And competition creates innovation”, highlights Tskhakaia.