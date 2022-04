Family of refugees arriving in Zaporizhzhia, destination of civilians evacuated from Mariupol| Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

Ukraine expects to evacuate 6,000 people from Mariupol on Wednesday after a “preliminary agreement” with Russia. Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has already left the municipality, said on national television that 90 buses must be sent to the city besieged by the Russians, where there are still around 100,000 Ukrainians.

“We were able to arrange in advance a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly. Gathered in Mariupol today, April 20, from 2 pm on the corner of Taganrog Street and Taganrog 130th Division,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement reproduced by CNN.

She warned, however, for the population to “follow the relevant official messages”, as the situation may change during the course of the action. If confirmed, this will be the first humanitarian corridor for civilians to flee the city since early March.

According to the Russian state agency RIA, the country’s Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for this Wednesday, so that soldiers sheltered at the Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, surrender. The proposal was made earlier, but did not reach support from the Ukrainians.

Taking control of Azovstal and taking Mariupol is “one of the top Russian priorities”, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The information is from the Associated Press.