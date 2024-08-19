Ukrainian forces continue to advance into Russian territory. Ukrainian aircraft have destroyed a third bridge in the Russian border region of Kursk, which could prevent the evacuation of civilians and the arrival of new troops from Moscow. Meanwhile, the Russian army is advancing towards Pokrovsk, in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. Authorities have reported that they have only a week or two to evacuate before the arrival of troops.

