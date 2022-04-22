In Ukraine summary executions, torture, forced deportations: these are the “war crimes and potential crimes against humanity” in Bucha of which Human Right Watch collected the evidence during the mission conducted by a group of its researchers.

“There are several possible war crimes that have been committed, and their number suggests they could be crimes against humanity, which are widespread or systematic attacks on the population as part of a government policy,” said Richard Weir. researcher of the US humanitarian association, who participated in the mission in Bucha.

“The thing that struck me the most is that it was almost impossible to walk without meeting someone who had witnessed a possible war crime or had some family member who had been a victim of it – said Weir – or had had to bury a neighbor, a friend or family member near their home “. “The city has experienced an extraordinary amount of death and pain,” she continues.

The HRW mission interviewed “victims and witnesses, mortuary workers, doctors, nurses and local authorities”. And it collected evidence for 16 murders, including nine summary executions and seven “indiscriminate killings of civilians”. There are also two cases of civilians injured by the Russians, including a 9-year-old girl shot in the shoulder while fleeing from Russian soldiers and a man shot in her neck while smoking on the balcony of her house.