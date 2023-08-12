Ukraine | “Everyone subject to a criminal investigation will be held accountable” – Zelensky fired all heads of regional recruiting offices

Ukraine, which is seeking EU membership, has made rooting out corruption one of its main priorities.

All Heads of Ukraine’s regional recruiting offices to be dismissed over suspicion of corruption, president Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced on Friday.

Before his announcement, Zelenskyi met with the leadership of the army. According to him, a total of 112 related criminal proceedings are underway in various agencies.

“Those who lead this system should be people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason,” Zelenskyi said on the messaging app In Telegram.

In a separate statement, the President’s Office announced that several cases of corruption have been revealed during inspections of regional recruitment centers by law enforcement authorities.

According to Zelensky, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi takes care of the execution of dismissals. The president said that in the future, the Ukrainian security service SBU will investigate the backgrounds of those who aspire to lead recruitment agencies.

Scandals related to suspected corruption have occurred in Ukraine before during the war, and several high-ranking officials in agencies or the military have received exit passes.

Although the will of Ukrainians to defend their country has been known to be high, the country has recently had difficulties recruiting soldiers, when the war has already lasted almost 18 months.

According to the President’s office, the crimes committed in the army’s recruitment activities threaten “Ukraine’s national security and undermine trust in state institutions.”

In 2019 President-elect Zelenskyi has been fighting corruption more and more fiercely this year, says The Guardian.

In January, he fired a minister accused of embezzlement, and last week he condemned the practices of some civil servants as part of recruitment efforts.

In progress according to evidence from existing criminal proceedings, some of the officials accepted cash and some accepted cryptocurrency. Among other things, the criminal proceedings investigate the legalization of illegally acquired funds and the illegal transfer of conscripts across the border.

Zelenskyi said on Friday that every official under criminal investigation will be held accountable for their actions.

“That’s perfectly fair. Full responsibility,” he said.

Zelenskyi added that he expects all dismissed officials against whom no evidence is found in the criminal investigation to go to the front. That way they would prove themselves worthy of their shoulder straps.