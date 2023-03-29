Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

A rusted car in front of a ruined house in Avdiivka (symbolic photo). © IMAGO/Daniel Carde

Because of heavy rocket fire, Ukraine now has to evacuate a small town near Bakhmut. This is reported by a soldier who was probably on site.

Bakhmut – The skirmishes in the Ukraine war have primarily focused on Bakhmut and Marjinka in the past few days, as the American television station says CNN reported. The eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka is also part of the American publication Newsweek according to scene of fierce fighting. Avdiivka is located not far from the embattled town of Bakhmut. A Ukrainian soldier who was probably there reports that the city has been badly damaged.

“It’s bad to have to report this, but Avdiivka is starting to look like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie,” the Ukrainian wrote on Facebook. The main reason for this is the constant artillery fire of the Russian soldiers.

Ukraine war: “Russian missiles spare nothing and nobody”

According to the Ukrainian soldier, the rocket fire from the Russian army is reason enough to evacuate the city: “The landscape is peppered with rockets from Russia, harder by the day. Because of this, the difficult decision had to be made to evacuate Avdiivka.” The aim is to save Ukrainian lives and the remains of the city.

However, the Ukrainian official is even more explicit as to how Newsweek reports: “I’m not asking for it, I strongly recommend leaving Avdiivka, because Russian missiles and guns spare nothing and nobody.”

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Wagner chief Prigoschin probably in Bachmut

Not far from Avdiivka, the head of the Wagner mercenary unit, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to have recently visited the front. At least video material from a Russian journalist is supposed to prove this, like the American television station CNN reported. According to information, Bachmut and Soledar could actually be verified as the places where videos of the Wagner boss were recorded.

“Normally, the Wagner group would not allow journalists to go to the front,” said the video’s author, Alexander Simonov, loudly CNN. In this case, however, Prigozhin allowed it. Allegedly, Prigozhin and the soldiers seen in the video moved up to 150 meters from Ukrainian soldiers. However, the information cannot be verified. According to the Wagner boss, he visited Bachmut and Soledar “to see what could be done better and faster”. (LP)