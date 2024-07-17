The European Parliament has approved by a majority in Strasbourg, with 495 votes in favour, 137 against and 47 abstentions, a resolution on the need for continued EU support to Ukraine, which has been engaged in a war against Russia for almost 2 and a half years. The resolution was presented by EPP, S&D, Greens and ECR. Vote against by Lega, M5S and Italian Greens.

The proposed text contains a passage that “condemns” the recent visit to Moscow of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. According to the proposed resolution, the bombing of the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kiev demonstrated “the irrelevance of the alleged efforts of Orban”, who is accused of violating the principle of “loyal cooperation” between EU countries. Among other things, in the text the Chamber “strongly supports the lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems supplied to Ukraine against military targets on Russian territory”.

There Lega, the Five Star Movement and the Italian Greens voted against the resolution on the need to support Ukraine. The former allies in the yellow-green Conte Uno government find themselves aligned today, on opposite sides, in opposition to the resolution approved today by a majority in Strasbourg, together with the Italian Green MEPs Cristina Guarda, Leoluca Orlando and Benedetta Scuderi.

In favor are the Italian MEPs of the ECR (Brothers of Italy), those of Forza Italia and the PD, except Cecilia Strada and Marco Tarquinio, who abstained. Lucia Annunziata did not participate in the vote. Also in favor is Sandro Gozi of Renew, who however was elected in France. Among the political groups, largely in favor are the ECR, the EPP, Renew, the S&D, the Greens/ALE.

The Left split into three: one part, with the French Manon Aubry, in favor; another part, with the Five Stars, against; a third part, with Carola Rackete, abstained. Largely against, with sporadic exceptions, the Patriots and the Europe of Sovereign Nations.

“Brothers of Italy voted in favour of the resolution on support for Ukraine, reiterating its support for Kiev and the Ukrainian people”, said the head of the delegation of Fratelli d’Italia to the European Parliament Carlo Fidanza, explaining that “as for the paragraph relating to the initiatives of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, despite having already judged them critically in recent days, We voted against the first part which contained an instrumental attack on the Hungarian governmentwhich has nothing to do with the fate of Ukraine. In line with this approach, we supported the parts concerning the Kiev Peace Plan and the hope that Hungary itself will unblock funding for Ukraine”.