Ukraine European leaders face Ukraine crisis on several fronts – French Foreign Minister contacts Haavisto during meetings

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin are negotiating face-to-face in Moscow.

In Europe Russia’s pressure on Ukraine will continue to be eased on several fronts and many high-level politicians are due to visit Ukraine early this week.

There is a German foreign minister in Kiev Annalena Baerbockwho meets their Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleban. During the two-day visit, Baerbock will also meet with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a press release from the German Foreign Ministry, Baerbock says he is impressed with the temperance of Ukrainian citizens.

In addition to high-level political meetings, Baerbock is scheduled to visit eastern Ukraine to learn first-hand about the experiences and concerns of Ukrainians.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Baerbock and Kuleba will hold a joint press conference this afternoon.

From the beginning of the week, the foreign ministers of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria will also be visiting Ukraine.

Close up the President of France has recently had a telephone call Emmanuel Macron and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in turn, will negotiate on Monday face to face in Moscow.

According to French media, Macron will begin his official visit to Moscow late in the afternoon and it is estimated that a meeting with Putin will take up a good portion of the evening.

The Kremlin has already commented that today’s meeting is important, but there is no reason to expect decisive breakthroughs in the situation in Ukraine.

After his visit to Russia, Macron will travel to Ukraine tomorrow.

French Foreign Minister traveling alongside Macron Jean-Yves Le Drian tweeted during a meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston (Green) and Sweden Ann Linden with.

“Unity, strength, stress relief,” Le Drian summed up in his tweet.

France and Germany are part of the so-called Normandy Group, which also includes Russia and Ukraine. The group is one of the international configurations where efforts have been made to resolve the tense situation.

International discussions with Russia have taken place, especially under the auspices of the United States.