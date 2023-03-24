Europe is re-establishing ties with Xi and hoping for a solution on Ukraine

The world tries to trust Xi Jinping to end the war in Ukraine. But the two parties to the conflict, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, do not seem at all inclined to end the conflict and the irreconcilable positions on a hypothetical and tortuous road to negotiation make it difficult to imagine any political solution that could be achieved in a concrete way. Not only. The United States is trying to prevent Xi’s apparent diplomatic maneuver from bringing China closer to Europe. And Xi himself does not seem to want to let himself be overwhelmed by a role of mediator that could bring more problems than opportunities.

Xi’s diplomatic agenda shows that the world really wants to believe that China can play a more active role of mediation. It begins on Sunday with the Brazilian president Lula Ignacio da Silva, who will stop in Beijing from 26 to 31 March accompanied by a delegation of 240 business representatives, of which 90 from the agricultural sector. Brazil’s trade promotion secretary, Daniel Fernandes, said all government ministries will be represented during the trip. Such a large delegation in itself reflects Brazil’s strong interest in expanding cooperation with China.

But Lula has also announced that he wants to build a “peace club” with Xi, praising the Chinese president’s diplomatic initiative. In a confirmation that Brazil is on increasingly better terms with Beijing, as well as the whole of Latin America that he seems to believe in the way China presents itself as a “responsible power” and “guarantor of stability”. Within a few days, Argentina began negotiations to purchase Chinese military jets, while Honduras decided to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan to start those with the People’s Republic.

But it is above all Europe that is giving signs of openness (and hope) to Beijing. The institutions of the European Union themselves underline that “for the moment, China is not helping Russia”, as stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, upon his arrival at the European Council. A green light for European diplomatic missions in China. It starts on Thursday 30 and Friday 31 March with Pedro Sanchez.

The Spanish prime minister said he intends to discuss the Chinese framework for negotiating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Sánchez, speaking to reporters at a European Union meeting in Brussels, said he intends to “find out for himself” what Xi’s peace framework is all about and convey the message that Ukraine must create the conditions for talks . “The most important thing is to ensure a stable and lasting peace,” Sánchez said. “And that means respecting the UN Charter, the territorial integrity violated by Russia in Ukraine and the conditions set by the Ukrainians to start the peace dialogue.”

The prime minister will begin his journey next Thursday with economic meetings on China’s Hainan island at the Boao Forum for Asia, a conference modeled after the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The next day he will travel to Beijing to meet Xi, Prime Minister Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, president of the National People’s Congress.

Emmanuel Macron should also arrive in Beijing immediately afterwards. “The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing”, said the French leader, underlining that peace is possible only if “Russian aggression is stopped, troops withdrawn and the territorial sovereignty of the Ukraine and its people are respected.” After the internal storm over pensions, Macron therefore seems ready to return to the international scene: “China must help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons… and that it ceases aggression as a precondition for talks” , he added.

During a private session in Brussels, Macron urged his colleagues to redouble their efforts to prevent China from deepening its support for the Russian invasion. “The French president stressed the need to make maximum efforts to ensure that China does not support Russia and her ability to go ahead with the war,” an EU official told Politico.

USA cornered, but Zelensky and Putin are very far from the negotiations

But the United States does not view this European retreat favorably, which opens the doors to Beijing hoping for a hypothetical role over Ukraine. Xi’s meetings in Moscow with Vladimir Putin have put the Biden administration in an awkward position: on the sidelines while the two opponents discuss a peace proposal for Ukraine that the United States has deemed unacceptable. US officials have publicly expressed deep skepticism of the Chinese ideasaying that calling for a ceasefire would reward Moscow’s invasion by cementing its territorial gains.

Privately, however, the meetings and the proposal have provoked a sense of unease within the administration, in turn leading to questions about the broader US approach to the two countries. An administration official told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, the United States fears being cornered by the Chinese proposal. Regardless of US reservations, rejecting it outright could allow China to argue, to other nations weary of the war and the economic damage it is causing, that Washington is not interested in peace.

Quite a dilemma. But in the meantime it is also and above all the two contenders who are not interested in the negotiations. Putin has not gone beyond a generic approval of Xi’s equally generic proposal, while the phone call between the Chinese leader and Zelensky has not yet taken place. Ukraine admits that there are “difficulties” in organizing the call, but that they are still being worked on.

The reason for the difficulties would be China’s lack of a clear position, Zelensky’s adviser said. The feeling is that an agreement is still being sought for what will have to emerge from the phone call that risks embarrassing Xi with Putin. Even from Beijing, no information for now on what would be the first talks between the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders.

Once again, it is Europe that hopes that this contact will take place: “We hope that the phone call between the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Chinese president Xi Jinping, will take place as soon as possible. As of this morning, I am not aware that the has been done and this is crucial. Also because China has presented a peace proposal in which there are elements that can help and others that are not. But the devil is in the details and therefore direct communication between the two leaders would be welcome,” said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In all of this, Xi expects and feels that he has managed to cast some doubts on the relationship between Europe and the United States with a maneuver that does not contain concrete principles for peace but which could inspire the only alternative that could be possible to protracting indefinitely Of the war.

Subscribe to the newsletter

