The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, visiting Ukraine reiterated the EU’s support for this country. “There is no Europe without Ukraine. We share the same values: democracy and the rule of law ”, he assured. However, several NGOs and associations denounce the human rights situation there and the attacks that continue against people defending fundamental rights. The UN and Amnesty International have condemned these attacks in several reports in recent years. Charles Michel also traveled to the east of the country, still in the grip of the conflict. He reiterated that the EU “Will maintain its sanctions against Russia for its support for the separatists”, who “Did not respond to the positive measures taken by Kiev”. A stance that may surprise. Like its neighbor, Kiev has not respected several commitments: the special status of its regions and the holding of elections. V. K.