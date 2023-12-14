The European Council opens negotiations with Ukraine

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine. President Charles Michel said this on X-Twitter. A decision that should cause concern because the European treaties provide for mutual assistance in the event of military attacks on a member state.



And Ukraine, as we know, is a former Soviet territory, which Moscow wants to incorporate under its influence at all costs. This explains the Russian military aggression against Kiev on 24 February 2022.

Ukraine: no objection to Council decision on negotiations

The opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine was “a decision of the Council and no one objected”, an EU source declared regarding the green light for negotiations with Kiev.

Zelensky: “EU decision is a victory for Ukraine and Europe”

“This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens.” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky writes this on X, commenting on the European Council's green light for the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Meloni: “The EU does well on Kiev, Rome's leading role”

“The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expresses great satisfaction for the concrete steps forward in the enlargement process achieved at the European Council for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia Herzegovina. This is a result of significant value for the European Union and for Italy, which came as a result of a complex negotiation in which our nation played a leading role in actively supporting both the countries of the Eastern Trio and Bosnia and Herzegovina and the countries of the Western Balkans”. Palazzo Chigi makes this known.

