Ukraine and European Union summit: Zelensky calls for more sanctions against Moscow. The president, Ursula von der Leyen, holds back on Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Volodymyr Zelensky asks for more weapons for the front and the start of EU accession negotiations this year: “I think Ukraine deserves it,” he said, despite Brussels talking about a long procedure. The European Commission is responding with 30 million LED bulbs for post offices, 2,400 energy generators, in addition to the 3,000 already delivered, for a total of 450 million in new aid.

There is the handshake between the Ukrainian president and Ursula von der Leyen, kisses on the cheeks and pats on the back between the two. Then face-to-face, with the general staff of the EU government: for two days in Kiev with 15 EU commissioners, including Paolo Gentiloni.

“The number of killed and wounded Russian soldiers in Ukraine is approaching 200,000.” The New York Times writes it, commenting that the figure represents “a clear symbol of how badly President Vladimir Putin’s invasion has gone“. The American newspaper warns that “the victims are notoriously difficult to count, particularly because it is believed that Moscow regularly underestimates its war dead and woundedstating that the number of casualties from the fighting in and around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and the city of Soledar has been inflated.”

“With Moscow desperate for a major battlefield victory and seeing Bakhmut as the key to seizing the entire eastern Donbass area,” the paper continued. the Russian military sent poorly trained recruits and ex-convicts to the front lines, directly in the path of Ukrainian shelling and machine gun fire. The result, American officials say, was hundreds of soldiers killed or wounded a day.”

“Russian analysts say the loss of life is unlikely to deter Putin’s war goals. He has no political opposition at home and he framed warfare as the type of struggle the country faced in World War II, when more than 8 million Soviet soldiers died. US officials said they believe Putin could accept the loss of hundreds of thousands of victims in Ukraine, although higher numbers could reduce political support for him.”

Ukraine’s casualty figures are also difficult to ascertain, given Kiev’s reluctance to disclose its losses. But in Bakhmut, hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were also sometimes wounded and killed every day, American officials said. The best-trained infantry formations are kept in reserve to safeguard them, while the least trained troops, such as those in territorial defense units, are kept in the front lines and bear the brunt of the bombardments,” concluded the US newspaper.

Car bomb in Enerogodar, pro-Russian official killed

One person was killed in a car explosion in Energodar, IN Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Volodymyr Rogov reported this in Telegram, member of the pro-Russian regional administration. “The explosion was so strong that the windows of the houses up to the ninth floor broke,” Rogov added, explaining that the victim is an employee of the internal land affairs body.

For the Russian media it is a “terrorist attack carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs which have already affected the territory of the new Russian regions”. Zaporizhzhia is among the four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia after the invasion of the country.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, quoted by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN, reported that the car “belonged to a local collaborator, the former policeman Yevhen Kuzmin, who joined the administration of the occupiers”.

The US denies the rumors about peace in exchange for territories

The White House has denied the revelation of the Swiss-German newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung according to which the head of the CIA, William Burns, would have offered to Russian President Vladimir Putin a fifth of Ukrainian territory to end the ongoing war as part of a peace plan drawn up on behalf of President Joe Biden. Sean Davitt, the deputy spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told a Newsweek that the report “is not accurate”.

Ukraine, Trump: “Moderate the supply of weapons and negotiate peace”

Washington should negotiate a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and take a moderate approach to the issue of arms supplies to Kiev. This was stated by the former American president, Donald Trump, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. “I believe that the United States should negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, I don’t think the US should supply that many weapons. We need to negotiate peace,” Trump stressed, speaking of the possibility of US supplies of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

