The European Union considers it positive that finally there was a telephone call between Volodymir Zelensky and Xi Jinping with the opening of a communication channel. “The importance of these contacts was discussed at the EU-Ukraine summit and in other contacts with both the Ukrainian and Chinese leadership”, explain EU sources, specifying that Brussels “has always encouraged China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to share the global responsibility to uphold and uphold the UN Charter and the principles of international law”.

“We take note of China’s intention to send a special envoy to Ukraine (and other countries) and we also underline what has just been said: we look forward to having more details on this initiative“.

“The EU fully supports President Zelensky’s initiative for a just peace based on respect for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is up to Ukraine to decide the future parameters of any potential negotiations”, it is specified . “The phone call took place on the anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster which highlights the importance of nuclear safety. That has been brought to attention by Russia’s aggression of Ukraine and the activities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in particular.”