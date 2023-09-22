The European Commission today paid Ukraine 1.5 billion euros as part of the macro-financial assistance package, worth up to 18 billion euros, with which the EU seeks to help Kiev cover its financing needs in the 2023. With today’s payment, Ukraine has so far received 13.5 billion euros under macro-financial assistance in 2023.

Why the EU gives money to Ukraine

The money will help Kiev continue to pay salaries and pensions and keep essential public services running, such as hospitals, schools and housing for displaced people. The loan will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy networks, water systems, transportation networks, roads and bridges.

Today’s payment comes after the Commission found on 25 July that Ukraine continued to make “satisfactory” progress in implementing the agreed political conditions and complied with reporting obligations, which aim to ensure the transparent and efficient use of funds. Ukraine has notably made “important progress in strengthening financial stability, strengthening the rule of law, improving the gas system, encouraging energy efficiency and promoting a better business climate.”

How much money has Kiev received so far

President Ursula von der Leyen underlines that “this year we paid 13.5 billion euros to help Ukraine keep hospitals, schools and other services running. Month after month, our ongoing support also helps Ukraine pay salaries and pensions. This rapid and flexible assistance is tailored to the country’s needs and also promotes transformative reforms in Ukraine. Our commitment alongside Ukraine is constant and we will continue to do our part to rebuild a modern and prosperous country.” Overall, support to Ukraine since the start of the war has amounted to around 81 billion euros, which includes financial, humanitarian, emergency and military support to Ukraine from the EU, member states and institutions. European financial resources, as well as the resources made available to help Member States welcome Ukrainians fleeing the war.