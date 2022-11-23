According to the European Parliament, Russia “is a state that supports terrorism and a state that uses terrorist means”. The joint resolution presented by the EPP, the liberals of Renew Europe and the conservatives of the ECR was approved in the plenary session in Strasbourg with 494 votes in favour, 58 against and 44 abstentions. Several amendments to the original text have been adopted.

Four Italian MEPs voted against the resolution: we are talking about Francesca Donato, who left the League some time ago, now among the Non-members, who has already held positions not hostile to Russia in the past, and three MEPs from the Socialists and Democrats group: Pietro Bartolo, Massimiliano Smeriglio and Andrea Cozzolino . The deputies of the Cinquestelle Tiziana Beghin, Laura Ferrara, Sabrina Pignedoli, Mario Furore, Maria Angela Danzì abstained.

Moscow’s reaction is ironic. “I propose to recognize the European Parliament as a sponsor of idiocy,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The decision was “welcomed” by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable to end its longstanding policy of terrorism in Ukraine and around the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian foreign minister thanked the European Parliament for calling Russia a “supporting state of terrorism”. “Russia is a terrorist state: confirmed by the European Parliament. Russia has a history of acts of terrorism against sovereign states, support for terrorist regimes and organizations like (the mercenary group ed) Wagner, terrorist war against Ukraine. Thank you the European Parliament and its President for his clear position,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.