Ukraine EU: New sanctions against Russia under discussion with US and UK

Decisions on possible sanctions are not yet to come on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said.

European Union considers possible new economic sanctions against Russia together with the United States and Britain. However, decisions on possible new sanctions are not yet forthcoming on Monday.

“We are working with the United States and Britain to find out what [pakotteet] could be ”, EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrel told reporters in Brussels on Monday morning, according to news agency Reuters.

“In any case, we are going to send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will cost Russia a lot.”

Russia has deployed a large number of troops close to the Ukrainian border. The transfer of troops has raised fears that Russia would plan a military operation.

Over the weekend, the G7, a group of leading industrialized nations, also warned Russia of huge sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary attending G7 meeting in Liverpool Liz Truss said on Sunday that the G7 countries agreed that there would be “massive consequences” for Russia of a possible invasion of Ukraine. The group noted that extensive diplomatic and economic sanctions will be lifted on the table if Russia does not seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.