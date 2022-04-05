Faced with the images arriving from the cities of Ukraine occupied and then abandoned by the Russian army, the EU launches another package of sanctions against Moscow, touching on energy, an area that has so far been spared by economic measures aimed at weakening the Kremlin war effort. The fifth set of measures that the Commission is proposing to Member States, says President Ursula von der Leyen, bans imports of coal from Russia for an amount of € 4 billion per year. A measure that she, she stresses, “will cut off another important source of revenues for Russia”.

Coal could be just the beginning: the Commission, specified von der Leyen, is working on further measures to ban the import of Russian oil into the EU. Gas is not explicitly mentioned, but French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire spoke of a “calendar” relating to energy sanctions on which member states should agree. The German economy minister himself, Christian Lindner, said that “at the moment” it is not possible to cut gas supplies from Russia. At the moment, not forever. And Germany is the EU country most dependent on Russian gas, more than Italy.

The package of measures proposed by the Commission will be examined by the permanent representatives in tomorrow’s Coreper in Brussels. While the first rumors, yesterday, spoke of sanctions on oil and gas, the choice fell for now on coal, a sign that there is still no consensus on the first two, given that every measure that affects energy has a cost for Member States, particularly high in the case of gas. But, explained the Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni in Luxembourg, when it is decided to respond to a “military aggression” not with “war”, but with “economic measures”, one is aware that there is “a cost” to pay. And the EU is ready to pay him, he assured him.

Faced with Russia’s actions, Le Maire stressed, the “unity” of the 27 is the most precious thing and must be preserved. Therefore, the package that the Commission will present to the ambassadors tomorrow, on which it is reasonable to expect a consensus from the States, envisages “six pillars”, as explained by von der Leyen, who today in Strasbourg underwent a tight ‘question time’ with MEPs. In addition to the ban on imports of coal from Russia for 4 billion, export bans are envisaged for 10 billion, in areas where Russia is “vulnerable”.

The ban on exports from the EU to Russia includes, explained von der Leyen, “quantum computers and advanced semiconductors”, but also “sensitive machinery” and “transport equipment”. Thus, he added, “we will continue to degrade Russia’s technological and industrial base”. The package also includes “specific” import bans, worth 5.5 billion euros, to “cut the flow of money that ends up in Russia and its oligarchs”, on products ranging “from wood to concrete, from fruits In doing this, we are also closing the flaws “in the sanctioning system” between Russia and Belarus “.

The package proposed by the Commission also includes a “complete ban on transactions on 4 key Russian banks”, including VTB, which account for 23% of the credit sector in Russia. It is also proposed to prohibit Russian or Russian-operated ships from accessing EU ports, with some exceptions such as “food and agricultural products, humanitarian aid and energy”. Also on the table is a ban against Russian and Belarusian land carriers, which “will drastically limit the Russian industry’s options to obtain key goods,” says von der Leyen.

“Extremely targeted” measures are also outlined, such as the ban on Russian companies from participating in tenders in the EU and the exclusion of any financial support, “European or national”, to Russian public bodies. The list of sanctioned individuals will eventually be extended. The Commission is working on “further measures” concerning Russian “oil” and “reflects” on ideas proposed by Member States, such as “taxes” and “specific payment channels, such as escrow”.

Finally, from the French presidency comes an explicit openness to the idea, advanced by Renew Europe MEP Sandro Gozi, of creating an EU fund intended to cushion the impact of sanctions against Russia for the most affected territories and companies, given that the impact of these measures is not homogeneous in the EU, but affects different countries from time to time (for example, the ban on exporting luxury goods damages Italy and France, while the measure proposed today concerning ports is not favorable to ‘Holland).

A similar thing, on a smaller scale, was done to compensate for the countries hardest hit by Brexit. The idea, Le Maire said in Luxembourg at the end of the Ecofin, “was not addressed directly this morning, but we are ready to examine all the proposals that can be made by the European Parliament. Let’s see – he stressed – that this war has a very different impact according to the Member States: all the proposals that make it possible to mitigate this impact and protect the most exposed States are relevant “.

(From the correspondent Tommaso Gallavotti)