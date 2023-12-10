Ukraine | EU foreign ministers meet, Hungary opposes key plans

The political deadlock is expected to open at the end of the week at the summit of the political leaders of the EU countries at the earliest. Even that still seems uncertain now.

of the EU region the foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels today in a situation where Hungary opposes almost all projects related to foreign relations that are central to Europe.

They include, among other things, the next stages of the plans related to the EU's expansion, the guarantee of long-term support for Ukraine with 50 billion euros, and a separate 20 billion-euro Ukraine pot for the European Peace Fund. From the peace fund, member countries have been compensated for, among other things, the deadly aid they gave to Ukraine, although since last February, Hungary has prevented the withdrawal of new Ukrainian tranches from the fund.

Hungary has demanded a review of the entire EU Ukraine strategy. Prime minister Viktor Orbán however, has already had to follow Hungary's freezing of EU money for a long time due to the weak state of the country's rule of law, which is why Hungary's actions are also considered a blackmail tactic in monetary matters.

Hungary has also been reluctant when a new sanctions package against Russia has been prepared in the EU.

From the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine From Dmytro Kuleba on the other hand, an overview of the situation in Ukraine is expected at the meeting.

Finland Represented in Brussels by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (cook).

The expectation at the moment is that the Ukraine decisions stalled by Hungary can be opened at the end of the week at the earliest, at the summit of the political leaders of the EU countries, if even then.

The foreign ministers have already met the opposition leader of Belarus on Sunday Svjatlana Tsihanouskayan with. The discussion has included, among other things, the spring elections in Belarus and the position of the opposition.

More and more international criticism has also been caused by Israel's military actions in the Gaza region, where, in addition to Hamas fighters, a considerable number of civilian victims have died. However, Austria and Hungary in particular have been reluctant for the EU to start condemning Israel's actions.