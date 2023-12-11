War in Ukraine, a new aid package from the USA by the end of the month. Zelensky in Washington: “The delays on Capitol Hill play into Putin's hands”

There war between Russia and Ukraine it doesn't stop. The conflict is now in its 657th day. Kiev admits that “hopes of a counteroffensive did not come true“. While the United States they say they will announce a new aid package for Ukraine by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Zelensky flies to Washington and warns: “I delays on Capitol Hill they are playing into Vladimir Putin's game, his war is against all of free Europe and must be stopped now”. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian minister Kuleba launches a new appeal to Europe: “If the EU does not open to membership it will be a devastating mistake for Ukraine and for the European Union, because it would send the message that the Union is not capable of making historic decisions” . And Austria is slowing down. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer opposes the “quick procedure” For the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.



Kiev: telecommunications company hacked, act of war

Ukraine's main telecommunications company, Kyivstar, said it suffered a powerful hacker attack after subscribers complained of network and internet outages. According to the group's CEO, Oleksandre Komarov, it was an act of “war” by Russia which paralyzed the network and “partially destroyed” the IT infrastructure. “We are talking about a war that is taking place not only on the battlefield, but also in virtual space, and unfortunately we have been affected by this war,” Komarov said.

Austria reiterates: no to Kiev joining the EU under these conditions

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer opposes the “fast track procedure” for Ukraine and Moldova to join the EU. This was reported by the press service of the Austrian parliament, quoted by Interfax Ukraine. His words follow the Hungarian position which goes in the same direction. Nehammer told FPO (Austrian Freedom Party) deputies that Vienna would not agree to negotiate Kiev's membership under the current circumstances. According to the chancellor, “there should be no preferential treatment, especially in relation to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is also engaged in accession negotiations.”

Ukraine: “The hopes of a counteroffensive did not come true”

Ukraine's hopes for a counteroffensive did not come true. This was admitted by Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, according to whom “this does not mean, however, that victory will not be on our side”. The campaign aimed to recapture large swaths of territory that came under Russian control in 2022 and reach the Sea of ​​Azov, cutting Crimea off from the occupied eastern regions and Russia. To date, these objectives have not been achieved.

Kremlin: “Biden-Zelensky meeting will not change anything”

Nothing will come out of the meeting between American Presidents Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that could “change the situation on the battlefield”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, quoted by Tass.

Biden-Zelensky meeting at 8.15pm, then press conference

The meeting at the White House between Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky will begin today at 2.15pm (8.15pm in Italy). This was announced by the White House press office. A press conference by the US president and the Ukrainian leader is scheduled for 4.15pm (10.15pm in Italy).

IMF: collaboration with Ukraine continues

The International Monetary Fund has communicated to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky its willingness to continue collaborating with Kiev. “We reaffirmed our close collaboration on the economic program supported by the $15.6 billion Extended Fund Facility, which is part of a $122 billion international support package. This program has been key to maintaining macroeconomic stability and financial and support the ongoing recovery in Ukraine,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement after her meeting in Washington with Zelensky.

