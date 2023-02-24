Agreement reached on tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia. This was announced by the Swedish presidency of the EU. The package, specifies the Swedish presidency, “includes for example: stricter export restrictions on dual use and technology; targeted restrictive measures against individuals and entities who support the war, spread propaganda or deliver drones used by Russia during the war; measures against Russian disinformation”.

Together, the EU member states, underlined the Swedish presidency of the EU, “imposed the most vigorous and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU is united with Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.”