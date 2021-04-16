ofAnna-Katharina Ahnefeld shut down

There is currently great concern that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will escalate again. Angela Merkel and Joe Biden demand the withdrawal of Russian troops in the border area.

Moscow / Brussels / Washington, DC – The start of the new US President Joe Biden with Russia’s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin * was not exactly friendly. In an interview, the Democrat indirectly called Putin a “killer” *. He reacted in the usual manner with photo productions published shortly afterwards in Siberia – and a “Stay healthy!” Russia is currently building a threatening backdrop on the border with eastern Ukraine that worries NATO. In response, Biden proposed a summit meeting in a third country to the Russian ruler in the Ukraine conflict – and asked him to de-escalate the tension. Chancellor Angela Merkel is also involved. On Wednesday, a transatlantic meeting took place by telephone between Biden and Merkel.

“The Chancellor and the President agreed that Russia must dismantle the latest troop reinforcements in order to de-escalate the situation,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday evening following the Merkel-Biden phone call. It says about the conversation in one official letter from the White House the following: “The heads of state and government expressed concern about the build-up of Russian troops on the borders of Ukraine and in occupied Crimea and reiterated their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.” With this, Angela Merkel and Joe Biden stand behind the NATO demand on Wednesday to end the Russian troop deployment on the border with eastern Ukraine.

Angela Merkel and Joe Biden agree: Demand for Russia to withdraw its troops at the border with Ukraine

Because concerns about a renewed escalation of the Ukraine conflict are growing among the NATO states. The Russian troop movements along the border with Ukraine are interpreted as “aggressive behavior” on the part of Russia. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did this on Wednesday after a video conference of the foreign and defense ministers 30 NATO countries in a press conference clear. Russia is called upon to end the “provocation” immediately, said Stoltenberg. US Secretary of Defense Antony Blinken said the US was “deeply concerned about Russia’s ongoing aggressive actions”.

Ukraine: Thousands of Russian soldiers in border area – NATO countries are calling for de-escalation

The United States estimates that Russia recently moved 15,000 to 25,000 soldiers to the annexed Crimean peninsula and towards the Ukrainian border. Why the tensions are increasing again now – despite the agreed ceasefire – is discussed controversially according to the dpa. One thesis that is advocated by NATO, among others, is that Putin wants to test how far the Biden government’s support for Ukraine goes. In Moscow, however, it is argued that they only responded to provocation from Ukraine. The deployment of troops at the border is dismissed as an exercise in the Kremlin.

After the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who had specially traveled to Brussels with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also promised Ukraine further arms deliveries. The United States has been supplying the country with equipment and instructors for some time. In the press conference in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out that the Russian troop deployment was the largest since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. “We know what happened last,” said Blinken in Brussels. (aka me material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

