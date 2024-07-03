Ukraine: Erdogan to Putin, “Just Peace is Possible”

“A just peace in Ukraine is possible.” This is the message delivered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, during a face-to-face meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana. “Turkey will continue to do everything to achieve peace. We believe it is essential first of all to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible; with the cessation of hostilities, the foundations will be laid for negotiations that lead to a just peace. A path that we believe is possible,” Erdogan told Putin. Putin and Erdogan met on the occasion of a summit of the ‘Shanghai Group’, an organization of which Turkey has been an observer country for 10 years.

Erdogan Meets Putin, “Israel Threatens Global Peace”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in the Middle East with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two met in the Kazakh capital Astana on the occasion of the “Shanghai Group” summit, of which Turkey is an observer country. “President Erdogan communicated to President Putin that the attacks launched by Israel on Gaza continue to threaten global peace, but above all the stability of the entire region and in particular Lebanon, which has ended up in Israel’s sights,” reads a statement from the presidency, issued on the sidelines of the meeting, which calls for the intervention of “other countries” to prevent the conflict from spreading. Still on the subject of the Middle East, Erdogan communicated to Putin Turkey’s firm intention to not allow the establishment of a terrorist state beyond the border with Syria and to continue the fight against the Kurdish separatists of the PKK/YPG. Ankara has a contingent in the provinces of northern Syria that Putin is pushing for Erdogan to recall to Turkey. Erdogan, on the contrary, does not want the Kurds to return to the Turkish borders and asks that Russia intervene “to achieve a stable and lasting peace”.

Ukraine: Sources, NATO agreement on 40 billion a year; no duration

NATO countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with military support of 40 billion euros per year, without any commitment on the duration of the years, a diplomatic source said. The initiative, which will be formalized next week at the Alliance summit in Washington, was launched by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He wanted a multi-year commitment from the allies to anchor in the long term the military aid, essential for Ukraine in its war against Russia. The amount of 40 billion euros per year corresponds to the level of current cumulative aid from NATO countries. Washington, however, explained that it could not legally commit itself for several years, but said it was ready to review the aid in 2025, diplomats in Brussels said. Stoltenberg also suggested that the distribution of this aid be based on the GDP of each member country of the Alliance. But Turkey, according to the same sources, refused. The text should refer to a “fair sharing of burdens”, without further references to GDP.