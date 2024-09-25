The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered to the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to play a mediating role in reaching a peace agreement with Russia. The two leaders met behind closed doors on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Zelensky invited Erdogan to travel to Ukraine.

Stating that Turkey believed from the very beginning that the war between Russia and Ukraine could be resolved through dialogue, preserving Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Erdogan told Zelensky that Ankara is continuing its efforts to achieve this goal.. In addition, Erdogan’s office reports, the Turkish president spoke about ongoing efforts to revive the Black Sea Grains Initiative and reach a ceasefire that could pave the way for peace between Kiev and Moscow.

On ‘X’, Zelensky said he and Erdogan had spoken about the further development of the strategic partnership. ”We focused on the advancement of bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation, as well as the involvement of Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine,” he explained, adding that ”we also discussed the Peace Formula, with a special focus on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkey’s leadership role.”