Ukraine, envoy of the Republic wounded at the gates of Kherson. Killed a collaborator

An Italian journalist was injured today by a “drone attack” near Kherson. It is the envoy of the Republic Corrado Zunino, who was hospitalized in the civil hospital of the southern Ukrainian city. According to the Roman newspaper, Zunino was injured in the shoulder after the car in which he was traveling with his fixer, Bogdan Bitik, was hit. The collaborator lost his life, leaving his wife and a child.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke of the “drone attack in Kherson”, adding that Zunino “is fine and is followed by our embassy in Kiev. “I am together with Minister Kuleba who has ensured the full cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities. I expressed solidarity with director Molinari,” said the head of the Farnesina.