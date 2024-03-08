Ukraine | Environment Minister Kai Mykkänen visited Kyiv: “I'm not coming here just to talk in general”

Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen was accompanied by several Finnish companies on the visit, for whom the trip opened the door to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Finland Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen the country's Minister of Environment and Natural Resources visited the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, on Friday By Ruslan Strilets from the invitation.

“Last last night we came by train to Kiev, and now we've been here today,” Mykkänen said by phone on Friday evening about the train that was about to return to Poland.

The visit was also attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Grynchukin meetings.

Finland's Environment and Climate Minister Kai Mykkänen (kok) and Ukraine's Environment and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets in Kyiv on Friday.

I'm visiting there have been big themes in the center: the nuclear security of Ukraine and, by extension, the rest of Europe, the reconstruction of the war-torn country and the documentation of the natural destruction polluted by the war – and making Russia responsible for the matter.

Ukraine has asked Finland for help in assessing and documenting the environmental damage caused by the Russian attack. Finland is the president together with Germany and Bulgaria to Volodymyr Zelensky in the article on environmental law of the peace initiative made in 2022, Mykkänen says.

“We help Ukraine in mapping the environmental damage so that Russia can be held accountable for its actions,” Mykkänen said.

The environmental damage is extensive.

“According to the UN, Ukraine is currently the most mined country in the world, including forests and national parks, some of which have a mine problem.”

Minister Mykkänen visited Maidan Square, where one flag has been erected for every dead Ukrainian soldier. In the foreground, in the lower right corner, you can also see the Finnish flag in memory of the Finnish soldier who recently fell in Ukraine.

In the process while the purpose of the trip has been to concretely promote the construction of Ukraine's energy system and clean transition, as well as the repair of environmental damage, Finland went to Kyiv to also seek concrete results, says Mykkänen.

“My starting point for this trip was that I'm not coming here just to talk in general, but that there must be some concrete opportunities that can be implemented in Ukraine by Finnish companies with our expertise,” says Mykkänen.

Several representatives of Finnish companies went to Kyiv and participated in some of the same meetings with the minister. These companies, namely Fortum, Wärtsilä and Peikko Group, have different expertise related to the reconstruction and security of Ukraine.

According to Mykkänen, concrete progress has been made on the way, especially in matters of energy and nuclear energy safety and in the construction of bomb shelters.

“Ukraine has more than 20 nuclear power plants, and of course it is extremely important for all of Europe, but also for Ukraine, that they are able to operate safely in this environment,” says Mykkänen.

According to Mykkänen, Fortum supports Ukrainian nuclear power plants in extending their life cycle and processing nuclear waste.

Finnish companies from this point of view, the trip opens the door to the reconstruction of Ukraine, Mykkänen admits.

“But from the point of view of the Ukrainians, they have a crying need for all three of these things that were mentioned here,” he says.

“And we also need faith in the future so that we can get improved infrastructure and investments in this country.”

Minister Kai Mykkänen visited the residential area damaged by the missile strike in the Kyiv region.

Travel has also been emotional for Mykkänen.

His first trip as Minister of Foreign Trade and Development was to Ukraine in 2016. The school that was financed and built as a development project for Finns in Hersoniss has now been destroyed, he says.

“Of course, it is extremely sad to see that the country is in such a difficult war situation.”

The challenges facing the country are enormous, Mykkänen admits. At the same time, Kyiv is like any living city of a million.

“You always have to remind yourself that there is that bomb threat here every now and then,” he says.

“Friday night rush hour [Kiovassa] looks quite the same as it would have looked even 10 years ago.”